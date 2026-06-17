Uzbekistan, a rising force in Asian soccer, faces Colombia in the 2026 World Cup. From its Central Asian roots to its growing population and unique language, the nation remains an intriguing unknown on the global stage.

As Colombia prepares to share the group with Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the matchup brings attention to one of Asia’s most geographically unique and strategically positioned countries. Uzbekistan’s FIFA ranking also makes them a team to pay attention to.

Spanning roughly 447,000 square kilometers, it sits along the historic Silk Road corridor, a region that has long served as a crossroads between Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The official language is Uzbek.

Home to an estimated population of around 38 million people, it is the most populous country in Central Asia. Its capital, Tashkent, is the largest urban center and the political and economic hub of the nation.

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What region of Asia does Uzbekistan belong to?

Uzbekistan belongs to Central Asia, a landlocked region located in the heart of the Asian continent. It is one of the five Central Asian republics, alongside Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match (Source: Anvar Ilyasov/Getty Images)

The country is surrounded by Kazakhstan to the north, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to the east, Afghanistan to the south and Turkmenistan to the southwest. Because of this central position, it has long been considered a cultural bridge.

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In soccer terms, it competes under the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), where it has steadily grown into one of the region’s most competitive national teams. That rise has now culminated in a historic milestone: qualification for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026.

How many people live in Uzbekistan in 2026?

Uzbekistan has an estimated population of around 37 to 38 million people in 2026, making it the most populous country in Central Asia. This demographic weight places it ahead of all its regional neighbors.

The capital, Tashkent, is the country’s largest city and economic hub, home to several million residents and serving as the center of political. This population growth has also helped fuel soccer development.

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What language is spoken in Uzbekistan?

The official language of Uzbekistan is Uzbek, a Turkic language spoken by the vast majority of the population. It is used in government, education, media, and daily communication across the country.

Uzbek has gone through several script changes in modern history, transitioning from Arabic to Cyrillic during the Soviet era, and now primarily using the Latin alphabet. However, Russian remains widely spoken and understood.

In addition to Uzbek and Russian, smaller communities also speak Tajik and other regional languages, highlighting the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity. This multilingual environment is part of the broader identity.

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How did Uzbekistan qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Uzbekistan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualification pathway, securing a historic first-ever berth in the tournament. It marks the country’s debut appearance at a World Cup finals.

The team sealed qualification on June 5, 2025, after a crucial 0–0 draw against the United Arab Emirates, a result that ensured they finished in a direct qualification spot during the final stages of AFC qualifying.

Uzbekistan’s campaign was built on consistency rather than surprises, progressing through multiple qualifying rounds with strong defensive performances and key victories. The national team maintained one of the most stable runs in Asia.