Who is the referee for Brazil vs Japan today at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil and Japan meet in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout clash, but the players won't be the only ones under the spotlight. Here's everything to know about the officiating crew selected by FIFA.

The pressure rises every time Brazil steps onto the field at a FIFA World Cup, and the Round of 32 clash against Japan is no exception. With a place in the last 16 on the line, every decision could prove decisive, making the referee important. What happens today will determine whether Brazil or Japan advance at the World Cup.

FIFA has appointed Italian referee Maurizio Mariani to officiate Monday’s knockout match between Neymar‘s country and Japan. The experienced Serie A official has already taken charge of two games at the 2026 World Cup. Mariani will wear a red shirt while Brazil play in blue and Japan use their alternative uniform.

As millions of fans tune in to watch one of the most anticipated matches of the knockout stage, attention will inevitably turn to the man with the whistle, as well as where Brazil and Japan are playing and the kits the stars will wear.

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What is Maurizio Mariani’s refereeing style?

Maurizio Mariani is known for his balanced and composed refereeing style, preferring to manage matches through communication before resorting to disciplinary action. He is not considered one of Europe’s strictest referees.

Maurizio Mariani reacts during the UEFA Conference League Final 2026 match (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Over the last 12 months, he has averaged 3.34 yellow cards per match and just two red cards across 32 appearances in all competitions, highlighting his tendency to keep matches under control without excessive interruptions.

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He has built an impressive résumé since becoming a FIFA-listed referee in 2019. He was promoted to UEFA’s Elite category in 2024, officiated the 2025 Coppa Italia final, and also took charge of the FIFA U-20 World Cup final.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has already overseen Saudi Arabia‘s 1-1 draw with Uruguay and Colombia‘s 1-0 victory over DR Congo before being selected for the Round of 32 meeting between Brazil and Japan.

Who are the assistant referees and VAR officials for Brazil vs Japan?

Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni will serve as the assistant referees for Brazil vs Japan. Both officials are fellow Italians and have regularly worked alongside Maurizio Mariani in Serie A and UEFA competitions.

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Swiss referee Sandro Scharer has been appointed as the fourth official for the Round of 32 clash, while Costa Rica’s Juan Mora will act as the reserve assistant referee. FIFA assembles multinational officiating teams for the knockout matches. Italian Marco Di Bello will be in charge of VAR duties.