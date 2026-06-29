The uniforms Brazil and Japan are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Brazil and Japan will face off at Houston Stadium in one of the most intriguing Round of 32 matches of the 2026 World Cup.

Houston Stadium is set to host a major clash between Brazil and Japan in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The Selecao will wear their home kit, while the Samurai Blue will be in their away strip.

This intriguing match will be officiated by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani, and the winner will face the victor of the clash between Ivory Coast and Norway. Brazil’s future in the competition will depend on whether they win, draw, or lose against the Asian side.

Raphinha will be one of Brazil’s major absentees, while Neymar Jr. will start on the bench. Which of these two teams will continue advancing in the World Cup?

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The kits of Brazil and Japan

Both teams will be easily distinguishable from a distance. The difference between the two kits is notable, making it easy to identify both Brazil and Japan on the pitch.

@FIFA

The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti will take the field in its traditional yellow jersey, blue shorts, and white socks with yellow accents. The goalkeeper, meanwhile, will be dressed entirely in purple.

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Japan, meanwhile, will wear their away kit: a white jersey with black shorts and socks. Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki will be dressed entirely in green. The refereeing team, finally, will wear red.