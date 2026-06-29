In which city and stadium are Brazil vs Japan playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Brazil and Japan meet in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout clash. Before kickoff, here's everything you need to know about the host city, the stadium, expected attendance and the latest weather forecast for matchday.

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings another marquee matchup as Brazil and Japan square off with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Today’s result will determine whether Brazil or Japan advance at the World Cup.

Japan earned its spot after an impressive campaign that once again proved it can compete with the world’s elite, even if Takefusa Kubo isn’t starting. Houston is welcoming one of the most anticipated matches of the Round of 32, with Houston Stadium expected to be packed for Brazil vs. Japan.

The city has embraced the World Cup atmosphere with fan events, watch parties and large gatherings ahead of kickoff at 1 PM ET. Other details have already been confirmed, including the selected referee for Brazil vs. Japan and the kits each team will wear. Brazil will use their home kit while Japan wear a white shirt.

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What is the expected attendance for Brazil vs Japan?

Brazil vs. Japan is expected to be played in front of a near-capacity crowd of around 69,000 fans at Houston Stadium, making it one of the best-attended Round of 32 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Needless to say, many of them are probably hoping to see Neymar, who isn’t starting but will be on the bench as a substitute. Raphinha, on the other hand, is entirely missing the Japan game.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Although FIFA does not announce official attendance figures until after kickoff, local organizers and ticket demand point to a packed house for one of the tournament’s marquee knockout fixtures.

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Houston Stadium, known as NRG Stadium outside FIFA competitions, has a World Cup capacity of 68,777 spectators after temporary seating adjustments. The venue has already welcomed large crowds throughout the group stage.

Demand has been fueled by the global appeal of both teams, particularly Brazil. Hundreds of fans gathered at Waterwall Park for an official fan celebration on Sunday, while organized fan walks and events continued around the city.

The high demand has also been reflected in the ticket market. According to the Houston Chronicle, resale tickets climbed to nearly $1,000 before kickoff, underscoring the anticipation surrounding one of the standout fixtures.

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What is the weather forecast for Brazil vs Japan today?

The weather forecast calls for hot and sunny conditions outside the stadium, but the match itself is expected to be played in comfortable temperatures thanks to the venue’s retractable roof and climate-controlled interior.

Houston is experiencing a typical Texas summer day, with temperatures expected to reach around 91°F (33°C) near kickoff. While the heat index could climb above 100°F (38°C) because of the humidity, rain is not expected to affect the match.

Recent forecasts also indicate that dry air associated with Saharan dust has lowered the chance of precipitation across southeast Texas. The weather outside should have little impact once the players take the field.

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FIFA has also introduced additional heat-management measures for the 2026 World Cup. Every match includes mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half, regardless of the weather, to help players recover.

If severe weather becomes a threat, FIFA also follows strict safety protocols, including suspending play if lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium. However, Houston Stadium features a climate-controlled environment.