Who is the referee for England vs DR Congo today at the 2026 World Cup?

England and DR Congo meet in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, and the referees for the matchup are already confirmed.

England and DR Congo meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 in what will be the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, FIFA has appointed Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh to officiate the knockout clash.

England advanced as Group L winner after collecting seven points from victories over Croatia and Panama, along with a scoreless draw against Ghana. Thomas Tuchel’s side arrives unbeaten under the German coach and will look to continue its impressive run in the tournament.

DR Congo reached the knockout stage after finishing third in Group K with fourpoints, enough to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. The Leopards opened with a 1-1 draw against Portugal, lost 1-0 to Colombia, and closed the group stage with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan to earn a historic place in the knockout rounds. The winner of England vs DR Congo today will advance to the next round.

Advertisement

Full match officiating team for England vs DR Congo

The officiating crew for today’s Round of 32 match is led by Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh, who will oversee one of the most important matches in DR Congo’s World Cup history.

Referee Adham Makhadmeh reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Full Match Officials:

Center Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan)

Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan) Assistant Referee 1: Mohammad Alkalaf (Jordan)

Mohammad Alkalaf (Jordan) Assistant Referee 2: Ahmad Alroalle (Jordan)

Ahmad Alroalle (Jordan) Fourth Official: Khalid Alturais (Saudi Arabia)

Khalid Alturais (Saudi Arabia) Reserve Assistant Referee: Mohammed Alabakry (Saudi Arabia)

Mohammed Alabakry (Saudi Arabia) Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Khamis Al Marri (Qatar)

Khamis Al Marri (Qatar) Assistant VAR: Mohammed Obaid Khadim (United Arab Emirates)

Mohammed Obaid Khadim (United Arab Emirates) Support VAR: Joe Dickerson (United States)

Advertisement

What to expect from the officiating crew

Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh is recognized for a firm disciplinary approach and assertive game management. He establishes his standards early, often relying on yellow cards to keep control rather than letting physical play escalate.

SurveyWill the referee have a major impact on England vs DR Congo? Will the referee have a major impact on England vs DR Congo? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

With the margin for error gone in the knockout rounds, every major decision could prove decisive as one team advances to the Round of 16 and the other sees its World Cup campaign come to an end.