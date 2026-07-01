In which city and stadium are England vs DR Congo playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

England and DR Congo open their FIFA World Cup knockout campaign today with a Round of 32 clash. Before kickoff, several matchday details have drawn attention, including the host city, stadium, weather forecast and attendance.

England and DR Congo meet today in a win-or-go-home Round of 32 showdown as the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage gets underway. After finishing atop Group L, Harry Kane‘s team now faces one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

DR Congo, ranked No. 41 by FIFA, is aiming to pull off another upset in what will be the nation’s first-ever World Cup knockout match. The winner will secure a place in the Round of 16 against Mexico. Today’s match will be played at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia.

One of the premier venues of the World Cup, the stadium has a FIFA capacity of 75,000 and features a retractable roof, meaning the weather outside is unlikely to affect playing conditions inside. A near-capacity crowd is expected but fans won’t be seeing Bukayo Saka play from the start.

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What will the weather be like for England vs DR Congo?

Weather is expected to be hot in Atlanta, but it should have little impact on the match itself because Atlanta Stadium is a climate-controlled venue. According to the forecast, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s°F (around 33°C).

Harry Kane #9 of England and teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Although the conditions outside will be uncomfortable for fans arriving at the stadium or attending the FIFA Fan Festival, the playing environment inside Atlanta Stadium will remain air-conditioned.

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Local authorities have urged supporters to take precautions before heading to the match, including staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and arriving early to avoid the midday heat. Water stations will also be available.

FIFA has established weather protocols for all World Cup matches. If conditions warrant it, referees may order mandatory cooling breaks, allowing players to rehydrate during each half. Medical staff also remain on alert.

What is the expected attendance for England vs DR Congo?

A crowd of around 75,000 fans is expected for England vs DR Congo, with Atlanta Stadium likely to operate near its full FIFA capacity. The Round of 32 matchup, with Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh officiating England against DR Congo, is one of the highest-profile fixtures being played in Atlanta.

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Atlanta Stadium has a FIFA capacity of 75,000 spectators and is hosting eight World Cup matches. England supporters have traveled in large numbers, filling bars and gathering throughout downtown Atlanta ahead of the match.

While FIFA does not release official attendance figures until after kickoff, local organizers are preparing for one of the busiest matchdays. Thousands more supporters are also expected at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park.