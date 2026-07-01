The uniforms England and DR Congo are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

England and DR Congo have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match in Atlanta.

England and DR Congo meet today at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with both teams aiming to keep their tournament dreams alive in what will be the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations.

England, led by Harry Kane, confirmed their status as the dominant force in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming seven points from an unbeaten group stage run. The Three Lions advanced after defeating Croatia, drawing with Ghana, and closing the group stage with a victory over Panama.

DR Congo, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams after drawing with Portugal, narrowly losing to Colombia, and beating Uzbekistan. With a place in the Round of 16 on the line, FIFA has confirmed the uniform combinations both teams will wear for today’s elimination match in Atlanta. The winner of England vs DR Congo today will move on to the next stage of the tournament.

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What uniforms are England wearing today?

England will wear a predominantly white jersey with red accents, paired with white shorts featuring red trim and white socks with navy blue details. The Three Lions goalkeeper will be dressed in a dark green kit, including a matching jersey, shorts, and socks.

What uniforms are DR Congo wearing today?

DR Congo, which has several Premier League players, will take the field wearing a blue jersey, blue shorts, and blue socks for this Round of 32 clash. The Leopards’ goalkeeper will be dressed in a port red kit, consisting of a matching jersey, shorts, and socks.

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Match officials, led by referee Adham Makhadmeh, will wear yellow uniforms, while ball attendants will be dressed in dark gray. England’s substitutes will use olive green training bibs on the sidelines. DR Congo’s substitutes and staff will wear magenta bibs during the match as the team looks to extend their run in the tournament.