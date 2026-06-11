Who’s singing the Mexican national anthem before 2026 World Cup inaugural game vs South Africa?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match in Mexico vs South Africa is set to feature a carefully selected voice for the Mexican anthem, adding pressure to a global stage watched by millions before kickoff.

The Mexican national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa will be performed by Alejandro Fernandez, who is also part of the star-studded lineup alongside Shakira and Burna Boy.

He has been officially selected by FIFA to take part in the ceremony at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026, where he will lead one of the most symbolic moments of the tournament’s opening night.

The decision to include him reinforces the strategy of highlighting host-nation talent during opening matches. His participation is expected to add a traditional and emotional tone to a ceremony that will be watched by millions worldwide.

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Has Alejandro Fernandez ever sung the Mexican national anthem?

Alejandro Fernandez has performed the Mexican national national anthem on major occasions. The superstar, known as “El Potrillo”, has been repeatedly trusted with patriotic performances due to his strong vocal style.

Alejandro Fernandez performs onstage during the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (Source: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

One of the most notable appearances linked to anthem-style patriotic performances came during the 2011 Pan American Games opening ceremony in Guadalajara, where he took part in the artistic program representing Mexico.

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He has built a long career performing traditional Mexican repertoire in formal venues, including his acclaimed live project Un Canto de Mexico, recorded at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, which highlights his role as an interpreter of national music and cultural heritage.