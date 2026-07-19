Who is performing Spain’s national anthem before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final vs. Argentina?

Before Argentina and Spain face off for the 2026 World Cup title, attention will turn to the pre-match traditions. FIFA's ceremony will feature special performances, including Spain's national anthem presentation.

The performer of Spain’s national anthem remains one of the biggest pre-match questions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain, who will battle for the FIFA World Cup trophy and record prize money.

While FIFA has confirmed an all-star entertainment lineup for the closing ceremony and revealed the artist performing the United States national anthem, it has yet to officially announce who will perform La Marcha Real before kickoff.

Spain‘s anthem holds a unique place in international soccer because it is one of the few national anthems in the world without official lyrics. As a result, the performance traditionally focuses on its orchestral arrangement. On the other hand, it’s been confirmed that Maria Becerra will sing Argentina’s national anthem before the final.

Advertisement

Who will perform Spain’s national anthem?

FIFA has not officially announced who will perform Spain’s national anthem before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. However, OneFootball reported that Indalecio “Inda” Bonet would be the artist chosen to perform the anthem.

Inda Bonet with his Spanish Brass partners (Source: @spanishbrass)

The trombonist reportedly received a call on Friday and accepted the proposal, traveling to New York on Saturday for the final between Argentina and Spain. According to Spanish newspaper Periodico Mediterraneo, he stated:

Advertisement

“We are going to play the Spanish national anthem in the ceremony just before kick-off. In the other matches the anthems were recorded, but for the final they want them live with musicians on the pitch“.

He will join the rest of the Spanish Brass musicians involved in the ceremony for a final rehearsal ahead of the match. He admitted that the opportunity represents a special moment in his career, describing it as an exciting challenge.