USA’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USMNT is set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash, entering the knockout stage backed by a newly updated FIFA world ranking.

The USMNT is ready to prove they are legitimate contenders to hoist the 2026 World Cup trophy on home soil. Their knockout-stage journey begins in the Round of 32 with a high-stakes clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Americans enter the matchup backed by a newly updated FIFA world ranking.

Following a group-stage campaign that featured dominant wins over Paraguay and Australia before a narrow finale slip-up against Turkey, the USA have climbed one spot to No. 16 globally with 1,677.17 total points.

With kickoff time and broadcast details locked in, the pressure is squarely on Mauricio Pochettino’s squad to maximize their elite talent. Adding to the intrigue of this win-or-go-home matchup, a South American officiating crew has been assigned to manage what promises to be a highly physical battle for a coveted spot in the Round of 16.

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Tracking the USMNT’s FIFA ranking evolution

The Americans’ recent one-spot rise reflects a turbulent but net-positive group stage. The USA gained a massive 38.36 FIFA ranking points by dismantling Paraguay (4-1) and shutting out Australia (2-0). While the subsequent loss to Turkey cost them 32.42 points, their overall body of work was enough to trigger an upward move.

Knock Knock. 🚪



IT'S MATCHDAY FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gLsTmnTp44 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 1, 2026

Here is a look at how the USMNT has hovered near the elite tier over the last two years leading into the tournament:

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October 2024: 18th

Nov. 2024 – April 2025: 16th

July 2025: 15th

Sept. – Oct. 2025: 16th

Nov. – Dec. 2025: 14th

January 2026: 15th

April 2026: 16th

June 2026 (Pre-Tournament): 17th

Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the match riding their own wave of momentum after an updated ranking boost from their group-stage finale victory. With both squads firing on all cylinders and playing for survival, the stage is officially set for an unforgettable knockout opener.