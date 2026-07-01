USA’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USMNT is ready to prove they are legitimate contenders to hoist the 2026 World Cup trophy on home soil. Their knockout-stage journey begins in the Round of 32 with a high-stakes clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Americans enter the matchup backed by a newly updated FIFA world ranking.
Following a group-stage campaign that featured dominant wins over Paraguay and Australia before a narrow finale slip-up against Turkey, the USA have climbed one spot to No. 16 globally with 1,677.17 total points.
With kickoff time and broadcast details locked in, the pressure is squarely on Mauricio Pochettino’s squad to maximize their elite talent. Adding to the intrigue of this win-or-go-home matchup, a South American officiating crew has been assigned to manage what promises to be a highly physical battle for a coveted spot in the Round of 16.
Tracking the USMNT’s FIFA ranking evolution
The Americans’ recent one-spot rise reflects a turbulent but net-positive group stage. The USA gained a massive 38.36 FIFA ranking points by dismantling Paraguay (4-1) and shutting out Australia (2-0). While the subsequent loss to Turkey cost them 32.42 points, their overall body of work was enough to trigger an upward move.
Knock Knock. 🚪— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 1, 2026
IT'S MATCHDAY FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gLsTmnTp44
Here is a look at how the USMNT has hovered near the elite tier over the last two years leading into the tournament:
- October 2024: 18th
- Nov. 2024 – April 2025: 16th
- July 2025: 15th
- Sept. – Oct. 2025: 16th
- Nov. – Dec. 2025: 14th
- January 2026: 15th
- April 2026: 16th
- June 2026 (Pre-Tournament): 17th
Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the match riding their own wave of momentum after an updated ranking boost from their group-stage finale victory. With both squads firing on all cylinders and playing for survival, the stage is officially set for an unforgettable knockout opener.