In which city and stadium are South Africa vs Czechia playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Find out where South Africa and Czechia are playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including stadium details, city information, and attendance expectations.

South Africa and Czechia meet today in a crucial Group A matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium, known outside the tournament as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia.

After both countries suffered defeats in their opening fixtures, the contest carries significant importance as each side attempts to keep their qualification hopes alive heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

South Africa opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico, while Czechia fell 2-1 against South Korea. As a result, neither country can afford another setback, with valuable points on the line in Atlanta.

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This will also mark the first-ever World Cup meeting between South Africa and Czechia. Depending on results elsewhere in the group, the outcome could determine whether either country remains in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

A general view of the action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

What attendance is expected for South Africa vs Czechia?

Atlanta Stadium can accommodate approximately 71,000 spectators when configured for soccer matches. While official attendance figures will not be available until kickoff, organizers are expecting a strong crowd for the Group A clash.

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The venue is one of the premier stadiums selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has hosted numerous major sporting events since opening in 2017. FIFA use the name Atlanta Stadium during the tournament in accordance with their competition regulations.

What is at stake for South Africa and Czechia?

Both countries enter the match needing a positive result after opening-day defeats. A victory would keep qualification hopes alive and could set up a decisive final group-stage match.