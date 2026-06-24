The uniforms Canada and Switzerland are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Canada and Switzerland have their official uniforms confirmed for their decisive Group B match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada and Switzerland meet at BC Place in Vancouver on the final matchday of Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams enter the contest unbeaten and level on four points, with first place in the group still up for grabs. A win, tie or loss could define Switzerland and Canada’s future in the tournament.

Switzerland opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Qatar before strengthening their qualification hopes with an impressive 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Murat Yakin’s side now needs a win to overtake Canada and finish atop the group standings.

Canada, one of the tournament’s co-hosts, followed a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina with a dominant 6-0 victory over Qatar. That result lifted the Canadians to first place on goal difference, meaning a draw would be enough to secure the top spot and carry momentum into the knockout stage. For the third consecutive match, Alphonso Davies isn’t starting for Canada.

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Which uniforms will Canada and Switzerland wear?

Switzerland will take the field in an all-red kit consisting of red shirts, red shorts, and red socks. The Swiss goalkeeper is scheduled to wear a full yellow uniform.

Canada will wear an all-white kit featuring white shirts, white shorts, and white socks. The Canadian goalkeeper will be dressed in a full blue uniform. The contrast between Switzerland’s red kit and Canada’s white uniform should provide clear visibility throughout the match for players, officials, and spectators.

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What other uniform details have been confirmed?

FIFA’s official match assignment also confirms that the referee crew will take the field in black uniforms, adding a clean contrast to today’s color matchup, while the ball kids will be dressed in dark gray as part of the standardized tournament protocol.