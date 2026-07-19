Why isn’t Gavi starting today for Spain vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup final?

Luis de la Fuente has made his final decision about Gavi ahead of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Spain will face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, but one notable name is missing from Luis de la Fuente’s starting lineup. Gavi won’t get the call to play at New Jersey. Pedri isn’t starting today either.

Gavi began the tournament as a starter, opening Spain’s World Cup campaign against Cape Verde, and many supporters expected the Barcelona midfielder to become a regular fixture throughout the competition.

However, as the World Cup progressed, Gavi gradually lost his place in the starting eleven, leaving fans wondering whether he would regain it for the biggest match of all. Spain’s lineup against Argentina confirms it won’t be the case.

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Is Gavi playing today for Spain against Argentina?

No. Gavi is not starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. The Barcelona midfielder is, however, available on the bench and could still play an important role if Luis de la Fuente decides to make changes during the match. Nico Williams is another star who isn’t starting for Spain against Argentina today.

Why isn’t Gavi playing today for Spain vs Argentina?

Gavi is not playing for Spain against Argentina after a technical decision by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente. In recent matches, the Spanish coach has preferred a midfield and attacking setup built around Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Fabian Ruiz, and Rodri, a combination that has helped Spain reach the World Cup final.

Is Gavi available for Spain vs Argentina today at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Although he is not part of the starting lineup, Gavi remains one of Spain’s most valuable options off the bench. His energy, pressing ability, and intensity could become especially important during the second half if Spain needs fresh legs in midfield or if the match extends into extra time.