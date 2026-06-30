In which city and stadium are Mexico vs Ecuador playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico face Ecuador in a massive Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup, where the group led by Javier Aguirre maintains home-field advantage in Mexico City. The stakes are higher than ever today, as the result could define the future for Mexico and Ecuador at the World Cup.

The venue will be Mexico City Stadium, also known as Estadio Azteca, which will host 87,000 spectators, the maximum allowed capacity. No other stadium can claim to have hosted three World Cups. No other venue served as the stage for two World Cup finals (1970 and 1986), where Pele and Diego Armando Maradona reached the pinnacle of a sport that reserves very few spots for eternity.

It is a historic encounter that has already generated controversy, as Ecuador have filed complaints with FIFA regarding fans disrupting players upon their arrival in the city the day before the match, causing a stir outside the hotel.

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How Mexico and Ecuador reached the Round of 32

Mexico advanced to the knockout stage after winning Group A. El Tri drew scoreless in their debut against South Africa, then defeated South Korea 2-0, and closed out the opening group stage with a solid victory over Czechia to finish at the top of the zone. Now, they will look to leverage that momentum and the backing of their home crowd to take the next step in the tournament as Mexico’s FIFA ranking is on the rise.

General view of Mexico City Stadium.

Ecuador, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-place teams of the World Cup. La Tri endured a demanding group, falling in their debut against Ivory Coast, defeating Curaçao on matchday two, and pulling off a stunning 2-1 upset over Germany to close out Group E. The squad managed by Sebastian Beccacece looks to prevail against one of the tournament hosts and return to the World Cup Round of 16.

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Ecuador look to make history

For Ecuador, it would not simply mean eliminating a host national team backed by more than 80,000 fans and carrying the weight of organizing the World Cup. It would mean, for the very first time, overcoming the psychological barrier that has followed Ecuador for decades.

Now, La Tri face an undefeated Mexico side driven by home-field advantage and the collective dream of breaking their own historical barrier in a home-hosted World Cup. The atmosphere will be entirely favorable for Javier Aguirre’s group, which arrives with three consecutive victories and having conceded no goals.

Precisely for that reason, an Ecuadorian victory would hold extraordinary value. It would not only mean advancing to the next round; it would mean eliminating the host nation on one of the most iconic stages in world soccer.