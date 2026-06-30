Ecuador files complaint to FIFA as Mexico fans disrupt players before 2026 World Cup Round of 32

The stakes are at an all-time high as Ecuador and Mexico gear up for their Round of 32 game in the 2026 World, and the governing body are hearing La Tri's complaint.

Both Ecuador and Mexico are well aware of what’s at stake ahead of their showdown in the knockout stage. Thus, the night before their Round of 32 matchup against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, Ecuador’s players were kept awake as Mexican fans gathered outside La Tri’s hotel to set off fireworks, play serenades, and make all kinds of noise.

Although such antics have become quite common in South American club competitions and on the eve of crucial games, they still drew global condemnation. Ecuador wasted no time filing a complaint with FIFA, sending a clear message and warning El Tri ahead of the elimination game. Mexico know what will happen if they win, tie, or lose against Ecuador, but just in case they ever took La Tri for granted, Ecuador’s national team issued a stern statement.

“Regarding the off-field incidents that took place before the Round of 32 game, the FEF (Ecuadorian Football Federation) has filed a complaint with the organization, as these actions go against the principles of fair play, equality, and unity that a World Cup should represent,” the statement read.

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“Therefore, we respectfully call on the authorities to pay closer attention to these acts and adopt the appropriate measures to protect our players, staff, and fans. We hope these unsportsmanlike acts do not spoil the football celebration that unites two brotherly countries, and that respect and fair play prevail. Ecuador will always respond to these actions on the field.“

Ecuador warn Mexico

Although they are well aware that Mexico’s national team had nothing to do with the fans’ behavior, the last sentence in the official statement served as a warning to the co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

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As if there wasn’t enough on the line ahead of the Round of 32 matchup, there is a new ingredient in the mix: bad blood. Mexico versus Ecuador is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games of the knockout stage. There will be no shortage of vitriol now that Ecuador’s pride has been hurt.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Ecuador will have their chance right away, determined to strike in front of the fans who kept them from getting a good night’s rest.