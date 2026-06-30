Why was Mexico vs Ecuador delayed and what is the updated kickoff time for 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Anticipation is at a fever pitch as Mexico and Ecuador finalize preparations for their high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash, with both squads being forced to wait for kickoff.

Despite massive anticipation for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador, FIFA announced that kickoff had to be delayed due to severe adverse weather. That’s part of the past now as Mexico vs. Ecuador is underway!

A severe storm warning forced officials to halt all pre-match activities both on the pitch and outside the stadium, with fan safety prioritized as the system passes through. To keep supporters and teams informed, FIFA actively re-evaluated the situation and provided official status updates every 15 minutes.

Originally scheduled for 9 PM (ET), the game ultimately kicked off at 10 PM (ET). With thousands of fans in attendance, the game between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium finally started in front of a full house.

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FIFA issued official statement on Mexico-Ecuador delay

In an effort to clarify the sudden pregame disruption and outline the safety protocols governing the kickoff timeline, FIFA released an official statement addressing the situation:

General view inside the stadium as the LED board displays the ‘Match is delayed’ message.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed,“ FIFA wrote.

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“FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will start as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation,“ the governing body posted via its official X account.

Inclement weather delays just one match in the 2026 World Cup

Unlike the 2025 Club World Cup—which was plagued by numerous weather delays, including a heavily disrupted clash between Mexico and Ecuador—the 2026 World Cup has enjoyed remarkably smooth sailing. Only a single match has fallen victim to the elements so far: a group-stage encounter between France and Iraq, which saw the start of the second half put on hold due to adverse weather conditions.

The tournament’s minimal disruptions are no accident. FIFA proactively implemented a stringent, comprehensive weather protocol ahead of the tournament specifically designed to mitigate these exact disruptions while prioritizing player safety and match integrity.