Why isn’t Diego Gomez playing today for Paraguay vs Germany at the 2026 World Cup?

Paraguay are gearing up for a monumental 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Germany, but La Albirroja must chase the massive upset without star midfielder Diego Gomez.

It is officially all-or-nothing for Paraguay against Germany. The winner takes it all in this high-stakes knockout clash, but the South American underdog must navigate the challenge without Diego Gomez, a vital anchor in their offensive setup.

Gomez is forced to sit out the Round of 32 showdown due to yellow-card accumulation. Under FIFA World Cup regulations, a player who receives two yellow cards across different group-stage matches triggers an automatic one-game suspension for the subsequent fixture.

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro now faces the daunting task of filling that void. Alfaro knows that harming the opponents’ defense and containing a relentless German attack—spearheaded by the lethal combination of Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav—will be doubly difficult without the Brighton midfielder.

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With kickoff time and U.S. broadcast details locked in for the Germany vs. Paraguay game, anticipation is skyrocketing for this win-or-go-home encounter. Despite the missing personnel on both sides, the stage is set for a thrilling tactical battle in the Round of 32. Paraguay’s FIFA ranking suggests they’re the underdogs, but anything can happen at a World Cup.

Diego Gomez of Paraguay.

Germany deal with key defensive absences of their own

Though heavily favored to punch their ticket to the Round of 16, Germany are not without their own roster headaches. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be shorthanded at the back, as both Lennard Karl and Nico Schlotterbeck have been ruled out due to injuries.

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The rest of the German squad enters the match with a massive point to prove. While Die Mannschaft didn’t arrive at the tournament as the consensus favorite to lift the trophy, their deeply talented roster possesses the elite quality required to make a deep championship run.

Paraguay welcome back Miguel Almiron

It’s not all bad news for La Albirroja, as they receive a massive offensive boost with the return of Miguel Almiron. The Atlanta United winger missed Paraguay’s final group-stage match against Australia after picking up a red card in their prior fixture against Turkey.

Having served his mandatory one-game ban, Almiron is fully expected to slide right back into Alfaro’s starting XI. His pace, creativity, and veteran leadership represent Paraguay’s best hope of unlocking the German defense and pulling off a monumental upset.