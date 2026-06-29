Why isn’t Nico Schlotterbeck playing today for Germany vs Paraguay at 2026 World Cup?

Germany begin their Round of 32 campaign at the 2026 World Cup without Nico Schlotterbeck, who will not be available to feature.

Germany’s future in the 2026 World Cup will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Paraguay in the Round of 32. However, if they progress, they will continue to be without Nico Schlotterbeck, who is sidelined with a serious injury.

Die Mannschaft finished first in the Group E standings despite a recent loss to Ecuador. A perennial contender in these tournaments, they will now face a tough opponent in Paraguay, currently ranked 37th in the FIFA rankings.

The experienced Antonio Rudiger is the natural replacement for Schlotterbeck following his confirmed absence for the remainder of the tournament. Can Julian Nagelsmann’s side continue its World Cup campaign? The coach made a bold decision with his lineup as Jamal Musiala isn’t starting against Paraguay today.

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What happened to Schlotterbeck?

During Germany’s second group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Ivory Coast, Nico Schlotterbeck suffered a severe ligament tear in his left ankle. Despite twisting his ankle early in the first half following a challenge, the Borussia Dortmund center-back bravely played through the pain until halftime, when he was ultimately replaced by Antonio Rudiger.

Nico Schlotterbeck #15 of Germany receives medical attention.

Follow-up medical exams and an MRI scan later confirmed the worst-case scenario, ruling the 26-year-old out for the remainder of the tournament with an estimated recovery time of eight weeks. He won’t be available for Germany against Paraguay in Boston today but won’t be back even if the team makes a deep run.

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Germany target fifth World Cup crown

Germany enter the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup fully determined to capture an elusive fifth star and cement their place at the absolute pinnacle of soccer history. Under Julian Nagelsmann, Die Mannschaft are driven by the ambition to replicate the historic triumphs of their predecessors, aiming to add a new trophy alongside the iconic titles won in 1954, 1974, 1990, and most recently in 2014.

Striking a balance between a hunger for glory and the immense weight of their heritage, the Germans are fiercely chasing this fifth crown to finally match Brazil as the most successful national team in World Cup history.