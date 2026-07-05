Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting today for England vs Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

England faces a massive game against Mexico, and Marcus Rashford will not be on the field for the opening whistle. However, he is completely healthy and will be available off the bench.

England’s tournament life is on the line against Mexico in the 2026 World Cup. It promises to be an epic clash, but unfortunately for Marcus Rashford, he will be watching kickoff from the bench. It’s a tactical decision by Thomas Tuchel as he looks to get the absolute most out of his squad.

Rashford started for England at the beginning of the knockout stage against a tough DR Congo team, where he was subbed off in the 60th minute. While many expected him to be in the starting lineup against Mexico, Tuchel’s decision appears to be final.

With other players like Reece James also ruled out against the Mexicans, England fans have no choice but to trust the manager’s judgment. Tuchel is focused solely on what’s best for a national team that is now closer to the final than ever.

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Who takes Rashford’s spot?

Tuchel hasn’t named a direct, like-for-like replacement for Rashford’s specific role. Instead, Anthony Gordon will be deployed on the left flank as a winger in a stadium that is guaranteed to be packed to the brim.

England lineup without Rashford. (Infographic by @footballtweet on X)

Since the Congo match, Tuchel hasn’t just tweaked Rashford’s role. To face Mexico, he is also inserting Bukayo Saka into the starting eleven, a bold squad move that pushes Noni Madueke to the bench.

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Regardless of how Three Lions fans feel about these lineup changes, they can take comfort in knowing Rashford will be fully ready on the bench, waiting to inject fresh energy into the attack the moment he’s called upon.