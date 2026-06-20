Why isn’t Memphis Depay starting today for Netherlands vs Sweden at 2026 World Cup?

The Netherlands and Sweden face each other in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup match in an all-European clash, with the notable detail that Memphis Depay starts the game on the bench.

The Netherlands and Sweden play their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what promises to be a high-level encounter. For this game, head coach Ronald Koeman has once again opted to leave Memphis Depay on the bench as a tactical decision.

For the Oranje, winning, drawing, or losing will carry very different implications, as they start with an attacking trio of Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo, and Brian Brobbey, a highly intriguing offensive setup.

Depay, who came on in the second half of the 2-2 draw against Japan, will once again wait for his opportunity from the bench. If needed, the Netherlands will turn to all their attacking options as the match progresses.

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Depay’s numbers for the Netherlands

Memphis Depay made his official debut for the Netherlands national team on October 15, 2013, entering as a late substitute in a 2–0 World Cup qualifying victory against Turkey. Since then, the dynamic forward has established himself as a legendary figure for the Oranje, accumulating 110 international appearances.

Memphis Depay of Netherlands

Over his international career, Memphis has scored an impressive 55 goals, officially surpassing Robin van Persie to become the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the Netherlands men’s national team.

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What’s next for the Netherlands?

For the final matchday of Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands will face Tunisia on June 25, 2026. This decisive group stage encounter will take place at the Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri, where Ronald Koeman‘s squad will look to secure its ticket to the knockout rounds.