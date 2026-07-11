Why isn’t Reece James playing today for England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Reece James is not in England’s starting lineup for today’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Norway because of a tactical decision made by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Chelsea defender has been recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the group-stage match against Ghana. The coaching staff is taking a cautious approach.

Although he has made progress in his recovery, Tuchel has opted not to include him in the starting XI for this important knockout match. One of many changes for England after the victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

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Why is Reece James not playing for England vs Norway?

The decision is a technical one by Thomas Tuchel, who has chosen to manage Reece James’ workload carefully as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

James suffered the injury during England’s group-stage match against Ghana, and while he has returned to training, the coaching staff appears to be taking it slowly.

Who is replacing Reece James in the lineup for England vs Norway?

Ezri Konsa will start at right back for England against Norway. Konsa’s inclusion provides defensive stability and versatility for the Three Lions, especially in a high-stakes World Cup quarterfinal.

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Is Reece James available to play?

Yes, Reece James is available for selection and participated in England’s final training session in Miami before the quarterfinal. His involvement in training is a positive sign that he has recovered sufficiently to be considered for a role in the match.