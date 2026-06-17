Why Ruben Dias isn’t playing today for Portugal vs DR Congo in 2026 World Cup

Ruben Dias will not play for Portugal against DR Congo in a tough update for Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez.

Portugal will open their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo without one of their most important players: Ruben Dias. The Manchester City defender has been a cornerstone of Portugal’s back line for years, making his absence one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Group K opener.

Despite not being in the starting lineup, there is optimism surrounding Dias’ condition. The veteran center-back remains with the squad and was even named among the substitutes for the match.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez made it clear that the coaching staff is prioritizing the long tournament ahead rather than rushing one of their key players back into action.

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2026 World Cup: Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal against DR Congo?

Ruben Dias is unavailable for Portugal’s World Cup opener because he is dealing with an injury. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez confirmed the situation. “He’s not fully fit and we won’t take any risks.”

Although Dias is not starting against DR Congo, his inclusion on the bench suggests the injury is not considered long term. His absence is significant given his leadership and experience alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since emerging at Benfica and later becoming one of the world’s top defenders at Manchester City, Dias has established himself as one of the faces of the Portuguese national team.

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Will Ruben Dias play later in the 2026 World Cup?

All signs point to yes. The fact that Ruben Dias is among Portugal’s substitutes against DR Congo is an encouraging sign for supporters hoping to see him later in the tournament. Rather than risking him in the opener, the Portuguese coaching staff appears focused on having him fully fit for the more demanding matches ahead.

If his recovery continues as expected, Dias could return for Portugal’s upcoming Group K matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia. With Portugal considered one of the favorites to reach the knockout stage, keeping Dias healthy for the latter rounds may ultimately prove more important than using him in the tournament opener.