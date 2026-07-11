Why was Norway’s second goal vs England disallowed at the 2026 World Cup?

Just when Norway thought they had scored their second goal of the afternoon against England, a VAR review changed their plans.

Torbjørn Heggem cashed in a loose rebound inside the box to hand Norway a 2-1 lead over England in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. However, the Three Lions argued for a foul in the buildup of the goal, to which referee Clement Turpin agreed after taking a closer look in a VAR review.

After Turpin looked at the play on the screen, the goal was disallowed due to an egregious push from Erling Haaland on Elliot Anderson before the corner kick was taken. As a result, the play was restarted and the corner kick retaken, but the goal came off the scoreboard.

Thus, the game remained tied as both the Three Lions and the Vikings battled for a spot in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. In a heated contest, with the weather and soaring temperatures in Miami adding another layer of difficulty, the two European sides are leaving everything on the pitch.

Advertisement

After VAR review, a foul is called on Haaland in the box and the Norway goal is disallowed pic.twitter.com/I7bYskVyBm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2026

Why wasn’t a foul called on Haaland?

Because Haaland—whose jersey reads “Braut Haaland” at the 2026 World Cup—committed the infraction on Anderson before the corner kick was taken, the ball was not in play. Therefore, under the Laws of the Game, a foul cannot be called. Instead, the action is considered misconduct. If the misconduct is deemed flagrant, it can result in a booking or even a red card for the offending player.

Haaland’s push on Anderson was not considered flagrant, so it did not warrant any further punishment. In more ways than one, having the goal ruled out was a harsher punishment than any yellow card could have been for Haaland.

Advertisement

Moreover, because yellow cards reset after the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup, a booking would have meant little beyond forcing Haaland to be more cautious to avoid a second yellow and a potential sending-off against England.

Friendly fire

Haaland may have some explaining to do after the 2026 World Cup, as Elliot Anderson has recently signed with Manchester City. That means Haaland will become teammates with the player he shoved to the ground.

It should make for an interesting conversation when they reunite in England. However, both players understand that all is fair when a place in the semifinals of a World Cup is on the line.