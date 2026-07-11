Who is the referee for Norway vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

A Frenchman with two World Cups of experience, that is one of the referee's main credentials for keeping England and Norway under control in the quarterfinals.

Clément Turpin will referee this match between England and Norway. It won’t be an easy game in the 2026 World Cup, but he is an experienced veteran capable of handling the toughest situations, much like this quarterfinal matchup.

Turpin has already officiated three games in this World Cup. His most recent match was Colombia vs. Ghana, a physically demanding game where he handed out five yellow cards across 24 fouls and 25 tackles.

Knowing this match will be played in a massive stadium in an iconic US city, Turpin will need to find a way to keep both England and Norway under control, as each team is entirely focused on winning.

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Referee crew for England vs. Norway

Despite Turpin handling a grueling match in the round of 32, his yellow card average so far in the 2026 World Cup remains relatively low at just 2.33 per game. This could be great news for the massive crowd attending the England-Norway match, as fans don’t want to see the action constantly halted by every little foul.

Clement Turpin with Croatian players (Getty Images)

Role Name (Country) Referee Clément Turpin Assistant Referees Nicolas Danos (France) Benjamin Pagès (France) Fourth Official Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain) Reserve Assistant Referee José Enrique Naranjo Pérez (Spain) Video Assistant Referee Jérôme Brisard (France) Assistant Video Assistant Referee Armando Villarreal (United States) Support Video Assistant Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

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It’s glaringly obvious that this match could also be a physical test for Turpin and his officiating crew, which is mostly made up of other European referees. England wants the exact same thing as Norway, to win at all costs, especially while playing in front of a fanbase wearing classic team colors.

England is already familiar with Turpin from its match against Croatia. That game had fewer fouls than the Colombia-Ghana matchup and saw the English squad benefit from a penalty kick, meaning the Three Lions are once again crossing paths with a familiar ref.