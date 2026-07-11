What’s the weather and temperature in Miami today for Norway vs England at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway, led by Erling Haaland, take on Harry Kane and England at Miami Stadium for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Miami Stadium will once again host a match during the 2026 World Cup, and this time it will stage a blockbuster clash between Norway and England, with Clément Turpin as main referee. Both teams are fighting for a place in the semifinals, and they will not only have to overcome each other, but also contend with extremely challenging weather conditions.

This time of year in South Florida can be particularly unforgiving when it comes to the weather, and this match will be no exception. With kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, the forecast calls for temperatures approaching 35°C (95°F), with the heat index expected to climb even higher due to the area’s intense humidity.

In addition, the FIFA World Cup weather protocol could be activated at any moment. Given the adverse conditions, rain and even lightning remain a possibility. If either occurs, the match could be temporarily suspended until it is safe to resume play.

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For a place in the Semifinals

Wearing their traditional and unmistakable home kits, Norway and England are both aiming to join the exclusive group of World Cup semifinalists, where France and Spain have already secured their places.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal.

Whoever comes out on top in this quarterfinal already knows when and where they’ll play next, but not who they’ll face yet. Their semifinal opponent will be determined by the winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland, with that clash set for Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium.

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Norway eye history

Norway have already made history by reaching the furthest stage they have ever achieved at a FIFA World Cup, but the dream is far from over. Led by Erling Haaland, who has his father, Alfie, watching from the stands, the Scandinavian star is determined to keep adding to his tournament tally—already at seven goals—and help Norway break through the quarterfinal barrier for the first time.

England’s story is a different one. The Three Lions are determined to keep moving forward with the goal of reaching the final, where they will attempt to secure their second World Cup title. Their first and only triumph came on home soil, during the 1966 edition of the tournament.

Clash of the fans

More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend Miami Stadium, home of the Dolphins in the NFL. Norway, with their already iconic Viking-themed choreography, hope to celebrate a historic semifinal qualification. England, in front of a massive crowd, aim to once again sing the famous chant “It’s Coming Home” as they continue their quest for another World Cup title.

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