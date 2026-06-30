How many fans are attending Mexico vs Ecuador today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico and Ecuador face off in a decisive Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup, where a massive turnout of fans is expected.

Mexico and Ecuador play a match where any result will define their path in the 2026 World Cup. Now in the win-or-go-home stage, the game takes place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where a massive crowd of fans is expected.

An estimated 80,000 spectators will be in the stands, with more than 90% consisting of local fans supporting El Vasco’s team; it represents the maximum number of followers in the attendance ranks at this World Cup. While it is a complete sellout, the event comes with complaints from the visiting side regarding tickets. Ecuador even filed a complaint with FIFA because Mexico fans harassed their players, though the issue has since been entirely resolved.

The duel will be heavily tilted toward the hosts, who will use one of their most mythical stadiums as a venue alongside a total presence of local fans for an encounter that already features a confirmed refereeing crew.

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Ticket issues resolved

Following the confirmation of the duel between Mexico, who look to climb the rankings, and Ecuador, fans of La Tricolor began to complain on social media over the lack of tickets to attend Estadio Azteca, accusing FIFA and the Mexican Soccer Federation of failing to release tickets for Ecuador.

Nilson Angulo #20 of Ecuador

However, FIFA has already delivered to the Ecuadorian Federation 8% of tickets relative to the stadium’s capacity that corresponds to each association playing in this World Cup. This means they have at least 6,500 seats for this Tuesday’s clash, which are also already sold out.

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Another issue was that in the resale market, ticket prices fluctuate between $2,000 and $4,000 for the cheapest options. The most exclusive seats can exceed $40,000. But that is a separate matter, knowing that from the very beginning, the complaint regarding ticket prices was already a controversial topic of conversation.

Estadio Azteca and its history

Opened in 1966 and with a capacity for 80,824 spectators, the Azteca has been the stage for two memorable World Cup finals: 1970, where Pele crowned Brazil, and 1986, where Diego Maradona led Argentina to the title. Now, this emblematic stadium will host a duel with its own history for Mexico and Ecuador.