Why is Zion Suzuki playing for Japan instead of USA at the 2026 World Cup?

Despite being born in the US, Zion Suzuki made a tough decision and put on the Japan jersey to play in the 2026 World Cup.

Zion Suzuki made the decision a long time ago to play for Japan instead of his birth country, the United States. He began his development in the Asian nation at a very young age, joining the Urawa Red Diamonds youth system as early as 2009.

Suzuki has never publicly spoken about why he chose Japan over the US, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, despite being born in New Jersey, his family decided to move to Japan so he could grow up immersed in his mother’s culture.

Suzuki’s development took off in Japan. While he easily could have chosen to play for the US, or even represented Ghana, his father’s home country, he was already so deeply integrated into the Japanese soccer system. It became obvious he would be yet another overseas-born player to join the squad.

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Is Suzuki a good goalkeeper?

The numbers say yes. In his most recent 2025-26 club season in Italy with Parma, he allowed just 28 goals and made 65 saves across 20 games. That amounts to a 71.1% save percentage, marking his highest efficiency rating yet.

Suited up alongside his Japan teammates, who have occasionally worn their famous blue jerseys at the World Cup, he made his tournament debut in a -2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Suzuki recorded 4 saves on 6 shots on target for a 66.7% save percentage, a highly impressive debut on such a massive stage.

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Did Suzuki ever play in the US?

No. Suzuki spent his entire youth career in Japan from 2009 to 2020. He started with the Urawa Red Diamonds, the club that gave him his professional debut in 2021. He stayed there until 2024 before moving to his current club, Parma.

He was never involved at any level of US Soccer; his entire path was built with Japan. He climbed through the ranks from his first 7 appearances with the U-15 team, moving up to the U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-23 squads until he earned his first senior international cap with Japan in 2022.