The Muay Thai Super Fight we’ve all been waiting for is here 🔥🔥 Rodtang vs. Superlek is coming to you LIVE in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 in less than 24 hours!



Superlek misses weight for his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title challenge of Rodtang at ONE Friday… pic.twitter.com/fDp2Xv8a6x