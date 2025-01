Los rivales de Guardiola le dan la mejor noticia al Manchester City pensando en la próxima Champions

🚨𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐩-𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬🚨 The Opta supercomputer says there is a 97.9% likelihood of fifth place being enough to qualify for next season's Champions League. @alitweedale explains all here 👇

108 Reply Copy link