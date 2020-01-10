Drew Bledsoe propuso dos destinos para Tom Brady si se va de Patriots
El ex mariscal de campo de los Patriots se arriesgó a hablar sobre el futuro de Tom Brady.
Tom Brady ya dejó claro en más de una ocasión, e incluso con un sentido posteo en Instagram, que no tiene ninguna intención de resenttirarse y volverá la próxima temporada, si bien su futuro aún es una incógnita.
Y es que el mariscal de campo será agente libre sin restricciones y de acuerdo con los reportes, no piensa darle descuento a los Patriots - o ningún equipo - en lo que pudiera ser el último contrato de su vida.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
En este sentido, Drew Bledsoe, quien comandó la ofensiva de los Patriots antes de Brady; se aventuró y se arriesgó a adivinar los dos posibles destinos que podría tomar Tom si no renueva con la franquicia de Boston:
"Creo que sería extraño para todos si eso pasara. Si decide que se va a otro lugar, tiene que ser un sitio donde encaje perfectamente. Tienen que tener la mayoría de las piezas ya en su lugar, porque no irá a un sitio en reconstrucción. Fuera de Los Ángeles (Chargers) o Indianapolis (Colts) es difícil verlo en algún otro lugar", declaró Bledsoe a Patriotswire de USA Today.
Después de casi dos décadas al mando de los Patriots se hace casi imposible pensar que Tom Brady se irá a otro lugar para terminar su carrera, pero ya hemos visto esto suceder en el pasado y la NFL nunca deja de sorprendernos.
