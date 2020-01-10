méxico
Drew Bledsoe propuso dos destinos para Tom Brady si se va de Patriots

Drew Bledsoe propuso dos destinos para Tom Brady si se va de Patriots

El ex mariscal de campo de los Patriots se arriesgó a hablar sobre el futuro de Tom Brady.

Bolavip
Por: Ernesto Cova

Drew Bledsoe propuso dos destinos para Tom Brady si se va de Patriots

Drew Bledsoe propuso dos destinos para Tom Brady si se va de Patriots

Tom Brady ya dejó claro en más de una ocasión, e incluso con un sentido posteo en Instagram, que no tiene ninguna intención de resenttirarse y volverá la próxima temporada, si bien su futuro aún es una incógnita.

Y es que el mariscal de campo será agente libre sin restricciones y de acuerdo con los reportes, no piensa darle descuento a los Patriots - o ningún equipo - en lo que pudiera ser el último contrato de su vida.

En este sentido, Drew Bledsoe, quien comandó la ofensiva de los Patriots antes de Brady; se aventuró y se arriesgó a adivinar los dos posibles destinos que podría tomar Tom si no renueva con la franquicia de Boston:

"Creo que sería extraño para todos si eso pasara. Si decide que se va a otro lugar, tiene que ser un sitio donde encaje perfectamente. Tienen que tener la mayoría de las piezas ya en su lugar, porque no irá a un sitio en reconstrucción. Fuera de Los Ángeles (Chargers) o Indianapolis (Colts) es difícil verlo en algún otro lugar", declaró Bledsoe a Patriotswire de USA Today.

Después de casi dos décadas al mando de los Patriots se hace casi imposible pensar que Tom Brady se irá a otro lugar para terminar su carrera, pero ya hemos visto esto suceder en el pasado y la NFL nunca deja de sorprendernos.

Temas:

  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • New England Patriots
  • Drew Bledsoe

