Tom Brady integra la lista de los 100 mejores jugadores de la historia de la NFL.

América NFL

El emotivo mensaje de Tom Brady por estar entre los 100 mejores jugadores de la historia

El quarterback de los New England Patriots integra esta prestiogiosa lista publicada por la NFL. 

Bolavip
Por: Franco Chesini

La NFL de a poco fue publicando los nombres y apellidos de los jugadores que estarán en la prestigiosa lista de los mejores 100 de la historia del deporte.

 

Este viernes la completarán el resto de Quarterbacks y conoceremos a todos los privilegiados. Sin embargo, ya anticiparon que estarán presentes Joe Montana y Tom Brady.

 

Este último, al enterarse, publicó un mensaje muy emotivo en Instagram confesando qué significa para él poder formar parte de esta lista. 

El seis veces campeón del Super Bowl y cuatro veces MVP admitió: "Cuando tenía 4 años, vi a Joe jugar en el Candlestick Park el 10 de enero de 1982 y vi "The Catch", una de las mejores jugadas en la historia del fútbol. Hoy se siente surrealista estar en esta lista junto a mi ídolo. Estoy muy honrado y humilde".

 

"Estoy seguro de que hay un niño en algún lugar que está mirando esta lista, viendo una cinta de mí y Joe y haciendo planes para derribarnos a los dos. Por eso el fútbol es el mejor", sentenció el jugador de New England Patriots. 

Temas:

  • NFL
  • Tom Brady

