El emotivo mensaje de Tom Brady por estar entre los 100 mejores jugadores de la historia
El quarterback de los New England Patriots integra esta prestiogiosa lista publicada por la NFL.
La NFL de a poco fue publicando los nombres y apellidos de los jugadores que estarán en la prestigiosa lista de los mejores 100 de la historia del deporte.
Este viernes la completarán el resto de Quarterbacks y conoceremos a todos los privilegiados. Sin embargo, ya anticiparon que estarán presentes Joe Montana y Tom Brady.
.@TomBrady has been selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2019
Brady joins Bill Belichick, @CollinsworthPFF and @richeisen on the two-hour All-Time Team finale this Friday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork as they announce the rest of the QBs on the team. pic.twitter.com/wLpL34aMuq
Este último, al enterarse, publicó un mensaje muy emotivo en Instagram confesando qué significa para él poder formar parte de esta lista.
El seis veces campeón del Super Bowl y cuatro veces MVP admitió: "Cuando tenía 4 años, vi a Joe jugar en el Candlestick Park el 10 de enero de 1982 y vi "The Catch", una de las mejores jugadas en la historia del fútbol. Hoy se siente surrealista estar en esta lista junto a mi ídolo. Estoy muy honrado y humilde".
When I was 4 years old I watched Joe play at Candlestick Park on Jan. 10, 1982 and saw “The Catch”, one of the greatest plays in football history. It feels surreal today to be on this list alongside my idol. I’m very honored and humbled. I’m sure there’s a kid out there somewhere who’s looking at this list, watching tape of me and Joe and making plans to knock both of us down a spot. That’s why football is the best.
"Estoy seguro de que hay un niño en algún lugar que está mirando esta lista, viendo una cinta de mí y Joe y haciendo planes para derribarnos a los dos. Por eso el fútbol es el mejor", sentenció el jugador de New England Patriots.
Los 10 mejores goles de la década en la Champions League
Guardiola reconoció al Real Madrid como el mejor de toda Europa
Comentarios