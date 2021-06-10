arrow_downward
Giannis Antetokounmpo ejecutando un tiro libre

América NBA

Los memes acaban a Giannis Antetokounmpo por un terrible tiro libre vs. Nets

En el Juego 3 de NBA Playoffs entre Milwaukee Bucks y Brooklyn Nets, los memes no perdonaron a Giannis Antetokounmpo por un tiro libre que ni tocó el aro.

Bolavip
Por: Julio Montenegro

Giannis Antetokounmpo ejecutando un tiro libre

Giannis Antetokounmpo ejecutando un tiro libre (Foto: Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks salió a devorarse la duela del estadio Fiserv Forum en el Juego 3 de semifinales Playoffs contra Brooklyn Nets y en un inicio en el que no le permitieron al súper equipo de la NBA anotar por más de dos minutos, Giannis Antetokounmpo fue uno de los principales protagonistas con buenas y malas.

Con dos volcadas a todo poder, Antetokounmpo obligó que Steve Nash, coach de los Nets, pidiera tiempo fuera por el descomunal inicio de los Bucks, pero no todo sería color de rosa para Giannis porque volvió a sufrir con uno de sus mayores karmas en la NBA: los tiros libres.

En todos los juegos que Giannis Antetokounmpo ha jugado como visitante los aficionados empiezan a contarle los segundos cuando está en la línea de suspiros para que se ponga nervioso. Casi siempre resulta, pero en el Juego 3 vs. los Nets jugaba de local y también cometió un terrible blooper.

El tiro libre de Antetokounmpo fue tan malo que el balón ni siquiera tocó el aro y apenas rozó la red. Un mal momento para fallar porque le dio una señal a Kevin Durant y compañía para que Brooklyn Nets se despertara y metiera en el Juego 3 de Playoffs. Empezaron a remontar una buena diferencia de puntos que tenía a favor Milwaukee Bucks.

Los memes del tiro libre de Antetokounmpo en Buksc vs. Nets: NBA Playoffs

 

Temas:

