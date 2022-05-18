It’s Leg 1 of the second semifinal series of the Liga MX playoffs, the oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the odds on this huge game between Club America and Pachuca.

Club America are the big-time favorites against underdog Pachuca in the second semifinal series of the Liga MX playoffs. America had to fight hard to defeat Puebla 4-3 on aggregate while Pachuca also went down to the wire 5-4 in two games against San Luis.

The game is set to be high scoring, but America (-105) is a big favorite over Pachuca (+280) who while dangerous and finishing first in the table, on paper is seen as the weaker side than Las Aguilas.

America vs Pachuca: Match Result and both teams to score

In this type of bet the users bets on who will score and at the same time said team will win.

America to win and both teams to score - +310

Pachuca to win and both teams to score - +625

America to win and Pachuca to not score - +220

Pachuca to win and America to not score - +500

America vs Pachuca: Double chance

In a game where both teams will most likely leak goals, the chance to wager on a number of options will be key for the user to win big.

America to win or draw - (-400)

Draw or Pachuca to win - (-125)

America or Pachuca to win - (-300)

