It’s the final round of action in the Premier League and Manchester City need a win to lift the championship. Caesars has put out the odds for this incredible matchup.

The time has come to crown a new Premier League champion and all eyes are onManchester City and Liverpool. For Manchester City all they need to do is defeat Aston Villa and they will be crowned champions of English Football.

City must like their chances against Villa who have lost to Manchester City in their last ten matches. On the road the stat is even worse as Aston Villa has lost 15 of their last 16 road games against Pep Guardiola’s side.

The oddsmakers at Caesars have put out some interesting odds in this classic matchup that will decide a champion, here are some betting options for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Money line

No one should be shocked that City are the overwhelming favorites in this match at -600 and Aston Villa are a long shot underdog at +1600 with a draw at +625. If City were to draw, then they would need Liverpool to draw or lose against Wolves to win the title.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Goal scorers

In a game that might come down to the wire who scores a goal in the first half might be key. Here are the odds on some potential goal scorers.

Kevin De Bruyne +250

Raheem Sterling +275

Phil Foden +400

Ollie Watkins +1000

