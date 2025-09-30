Teddy Atlas reveals shocking truth about Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis size battle ahead of November fight

The upcoming clash between Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has captured the attention of boxing fans worldwide. Set for November 14th on Netflix, the exhibition bout has already sparked conversation over its most glaring factor: the enormous size difference between the two fighters.

A year after his fight against Mike Tyson, Paul will step back into the ring against Davis, a two-division champion. While the fight is set at a 195-pound limit, Davis normally competes at 135 pounds, creating a dramatic contrast between the WBA lightweight champion and the larger influencer-turned-boxer.

Legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas weighed in on the matchup, highlighting how size could impact the fight. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Atlas couldn’t ignore the disparity: “It was stark. The size difference was [so big] you couldn’t ignore it. We understand the talent difference, the experience difference; we understand all of that… The size difference was eye-catching; it was jaw-dropping.”

Could size give Jake Paul a significant advantage?

Paul, who last fought as a cruiserweight at just under 200 pounds, towers over Davis, who is eight inches shorter. Atlas acknowledged that while bigger fighters have advantages, history shows that smaller fighters can prevail. “I would probably look to have the one thing that is not common in a contract if I’m ‘Tank’, a ladder… All kidding [aside], if he hits him on the chin the way he can punch, Jake might be doing a dance.”

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul face off at news conference for their exhibition match. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Can Gervonta Davis overcome the physical disadvantage?

Atlas referenced past upsets where smaller boxers defeated larger opponents, like Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez, but cautioned that this fight could present unique challenges. Davis last competed professionally in March, scoring a majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. while retaining his WBA lightweight title. It remains uncertain whether Davis will continue professional competition after the Paul exhibition.

What’s next for both fighters?

The stakes extend beyond the ring. Davis has hinted at retirement on social media but has yet to relinquish his world title. As fans await the November matchup, questions linger about whether experience and skill can counterbalance raw size. Paul brings power and reach, while Davis carries championship pedigree and speed—a recipe for a highly anticipated and unpredictable encounter.

