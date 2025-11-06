Analyst says Colts were fleeced in Sauce Gardner trade

The Indianapolis Colts are set to capitalize on their success in the first half of the 2025 NFL season. They landed All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets to bolster their secondary for the second half of the campaign.

At 7-2, Indianapolis boasts the best record in the league (tied with the New England Patriots), and they aren’t stopping there. Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman have shone this season, but the defense needed something to reach the next level.

They hope that Gardner can elevate their game, especially considering that the cornerback position is experiencing a shortage. However, not everybody is convinced the Colts made a good move.

Analyst says Colts gave up too much for Sauce Gardner

In the wake of the blockbuster trade between the Colts and Jets, NFL analyst Pete Prisco disagreed with the move, saying that the Colts gave a lot for a player who hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets

“A reach? This is robbery,” Prisco said. “Not only are you getting two first-round picks back, you’re giving up an enormous salary. So the Colts are giving away two first-round picks for corner who has a big salary and hasn’t quite played up to expectations. This is a desperation move by the Indianapolis Colts. Sauce Gardner at best is a really good player, but he’s not worth two number ones.”

Gardner is expected to make his debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Going against a player like Drake London could show Prisco and others where the cornerback stands among the best in his position.