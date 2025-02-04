David Benavidez evaluates Terence Crawford’s odds of defeating Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez, who fought against David Morrell Jr. on February 1, has finally shared his perspective on Terence Crawford‘s chances of defeating Canelo Alvarez in their highly anticipated mega fight, reportedly set for September.

Benavidez, who has been linked to a potential matchup with Canelo since 2023 without success, has a clear stance on the clash between Crawford and the unified super middleweight champion. It’s worth noting that Benavidez was the mandatory challenger for Canelo’s WBC title two years ago but opted to move up to light heavyweight after failing to reach an agreement with the Mexican icon.

Canelo now appears to be preparing to face Terence Crawford in what promises to be an intriguing bout later this year. The Mexican champion is set to take on the challenge of the 37-year-old four-division world champion, whose most recent victory came in August against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov. However, while Crawford secured the win, his performance was not entirely convincing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benavidez favors Crawford over Canelo

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Benavidez shared his thoughts on the fight between Canelo and Crawford, seemingly favoring “Bud” over the Mexican superstar. “It’s a good fight for both of them. I think it’s more important for Crawford than anybody. I think if anybody can beat Canelo, I think Crawford could.“

How does Benavidez rate Crawford’s chances against Canelo?

Benavidez also rated Crawford’s chances of beating Canelo Alvarez on a scale of 1 to 10. “I think I’d give him like a 7 out of 10. Crawford is good, and I think it’s been known he’s gonna fight Canelo for a long, long time. Crawford likes to pick up the weight, so I’m sure he’s been working on the weights for a long, long time.”

Advertisement

Boxer David Benavidez works out at Pound 4 Pound Gym on January 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez is scheduled to meet WBA light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr. in a bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 01. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, this is the biggest challenge of Crawford’s storied career as he looks to make history once again. He has already claimed undisputed championships at both super lightweight and welterweight, but a victory over Canelo would undoubtedly be the defining moment of his career.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul could be Canelo Alvarez’s shocking opponent before Terence Crawford fight

Canelo vs. Crawford: A battle beyond the scorecard

Benavidez’s 7-out-of-10 rating suggests he sees Crawford as a legitimate challenger but not the outright favorite. His comments emphasize the significance of this fight for Crawford, highlighting the opportunity it presents for the veteran boxer. Ultimately, Benavidez recognizes the high caliber of both fighters and expects a close, competitive contest where strategy and execution will be crucial.