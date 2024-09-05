Hulk Hogan ‘fears’ for Mike Tyson against Jake Paul

The 71-year-old former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan was speaking with Logan Paul in a behind the scenes of a podcast and showed concern for friend Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul is reported to be getting into the best ring shape of his life as he faces Mike Tyson at Cowboys Stadium on November 15th. The fight will be broadcast globally on Netflix and is sure to attract significant media attention.

Paul, whose boxing pedigree has come under scrutiny, has been criticized for choosing to fight Tyson, who is 58 years old. Both fighters have been training intensely for their exhibition bout; Tyson last fought in an exhibition match in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.

In an “outtake” filmed while Hulk Hogan, former WWE wrestler and wrestling icon, was speaking with Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, the 13-time WWE champion expressed concern about what could happen to Mike Tyson.

Hulk Hogan on Jake Paul

Hulk Hogan can be heard in the video saying, “Your brother’s too strong, bro. He’s strong. Last night, as soon as I saw him set the guy up with the left, he kept throwing the overhand right, I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to kill somebody.'”

“No, I mean really. It was scary. I love Mike to death; I don’t want him to kill Mike, Jesus.” Hogan finished, but Paul’s brother Logan responded, “He doesn’t look like it—maybe (Jake) does look like it a little bit—but the weight he pushes in the gym is f***ing impressive.”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will certainly command the interest of millions around the world. While Paul is younger and faster, Tyson’s loyal fans still hold on to hope that Iron Mike can knock Paul out with one solid punch.

