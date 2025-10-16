Lamont Roach explains possible legal action against Gervonta Davis over Jake Paul fight

After a March 1 draw against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Lamont Roach Jr. expected a straightforward path to a rematch. The fight’s inconclusive result, coupled with controversy in round nine when Davis inexplicably took a knee without penalty, made the rematch seem inevitable. Fans and analysts alike anticipated a showdown that could settle lingering questions.

Negotiations, however, stalled, and a rumored rematch date of August 16 never materialized. Roach expressed frustration when Davis announced a fight against Jake Paul instead, suggesting Davis was avoiding their agreed-upon rematch to chase a higher-profile, higher-paying bout. According to Roach, both fighters had initially signed to fight each other, raising concerns about a potential breach of contract.

Despite this, Roach has decided against pursuing legal action. Speaking on the October 14 edition of Inside the Ring, he explained: “I never said this publicly, but no, we aren’t going to go to arbitration. Because I’m very well taken care of. I’mma say that.”

Roach thanks PBC and Al Haymon for resolution

Roach also expressed gratitude for the parties that helped resolve the situation: “I publicly want to say thank you to Al Haymon, PBC, and everyone who made things right on his behalf. Even though he messed up, on his behalf, they made things right on my end.” While he did not specify the details, it appears the issue was settled financially or contractually, eliminating the need for court proceedings.

This clarification confirms that Gervonta Davis will not face litigation over the rematch issue, and Roach’s willingness to move on signals professionalism while keeping doors open for future opportunities.

Looking ahead

While legal battles are off the table, the situation may influence future negotiations in the lightweight division and PBC’s matchmaking decisions. Fans and promoters will be watching closely to see how these developments affect potential rematches or future high-profile bouts for both Roach and Davis.

