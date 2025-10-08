Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. announces retirement decision after tough loss to Jake Paul

The return of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to boxing was not what he expected. The Mexican boxer lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision, prompting him to announce his retirement plans following the bout.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was once regarded as one of Mexico’s biggest boxing stars. Unfortunately, his off-the-ring issues took a toll on his career and prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Despite being a former world champion, his recent years have been far from great. Chavez Jr. became a less competitive fighter, which led him to accept bouts against retired MMA athletes and even influencers such as Jake Paul.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. makes shocking retirement announcement after loss to Jake Paul

When Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. announced his return to boxing, many fans hoped to see flashes of his former greatness. However, things turned out quite differently.

The son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. faced Jake Paul last June, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer dominated the fight and won by unanimous decision—a result that many believe could have ended in a knockout.

Following that disappointing performance, many expected Chavez Jr. to finally hang up his gloves. However, the Mexican fighter revealed he plans to compete one last time in December, with his final retirement depending on the outcome of that bout.

“As I said, I’m coming from a process. Hopefully, in the next one, I’ll have a good opponent, look good, and have a strong fight so I can keep going. Because if I fight again and lose, and I don’t look good, then I’ll have to think about retiring,” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. said in an interview with TUDN.

“The truth is, there are a lot of doubts. You get older, time passes, and things happen. People start saying, ‘Hey, listen to Carlos Aguilar—what’s he saying? Julio’s already old, he’s done.’ And then Faitelson says, ‘Julio, just retire already,’ things like that. Maybe they’re right, but it’s hard.”

Who will Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight in December?

As of now, Chavez Jr.’s next opponent has not been announced. The December fight is confirmed, but no rival has been named yet.

After his loss to Paul, it is expected that Chavez Jr. will take part in an exhibition match—possibly against a retired boxer or a former MMA fighter—though nothing has been made official at this point.