Terence Crawford calls out WBC over title decision after champion change

Terence Crawford has made it clear he disagrees with how the WBC handled the fate of one of his former titles. Just months after stepping away from the sport, the undefeated star is speaking out about what he views as a questionable championship decision.

Crawford officially retired in December, closing the door on one of the most accomplished careers of the modern era. A five-division world champion and three-time undisputed titleholder, he exited boxing at the top, leaving little doubt about his legacy.

His final bout came last September in Las Vegas, where Crawford moved up to super middleweight and defeated Canelo Alvarez to claim all four major belts. However, by the time he announced his retirement, he no longer held the WBC title, having been stripped after declining to pay the organization’s sanctioning fee for the fight.

Why does Crawford disagree with the WBC’s decision?

Earlier this week, the WBC elevated Christian M’Billi from interim champion to full titleholder. The move did not sit well with Crawford, who took to social media to voice his opinion on who he believes truly deserves the belt. “Give my bro Lester a title shot, because he should be champion right now,” Crawford wrote, making it clear he feels Lester Martinez was overlooked.

The controversy behind the claim

Martinez and M’Billi faced each other on the undercard of the Crawford–Alvarez fight in September, with the WBC interim title on the line. That bout ended in a highly debated split-decision draw, leaving many observers divided over the outcome.

Despite not being crowned champion, Martinez remains highly ranked by the WBC. If the organization opts for a rematch or mandatory defense, Crawford’s stance could gain relevance, especially given the unresolved nature of that first encounter.

As Crawford settles into retirement, his voice still carries weight. Whether the WBC responds or not, his comments have reignited debate over a division that remains unsettled at the very top.

