Mike Tyson's son provides crucial update on his father's boxing future after Jake Paul bout

After a career filled with successes and unforgettable moments, it seems Mike Tyson is preparing to hang up his gloves for good following his fight against Jake Paul. His son, Amir Tyson, has confirmed that his father is seriously considering retiring from boxing.

The decision comes after the controversial fight against Jake Paul, where Tyson, despite his obvious bravery, showed the effects of aging. While there were initial hints that he might still return to the ring, his son’s statements now suggest an imminent end to “Iron Mike’s” career.

Rumors of a potential fix in the fight against Jake Paul have circulated, but both Amir Tyson and Paul’s team have categorically denied these claims. According to Amir, his father simply ran out of energy after a few rounds, which is understandable given his age and the level of competition.

Will Mike Tyson Retire from Boxing?

Regarding Tyson’s potential retirement, Amir told Second Out: “I think he’s done.” He added, “My stepmom says he’s done, and they’re a team. That’s husband-and-wife stuff.”

Amir also addressed the rumors about the fight being rigged: “Some people are on that bogus ‘Oh, it’s rigged’,” Amir added. “We know it wasn’t rigged. He just got tired. Jake would move out of the way. It looked like he pulled his punches back, but Jake’s moving. It’s not like the pads—he’s moving.”

“When someone doesn’t want to accept that someone lost, when it doesn’t go their way, of course they’re going to pull that. And that’s what they’re putting on the internet,” he continued. “His gas tank after the third round was just shot. That’s all it was. He just kept going. He did his best. No holding back. He did the best he could at his age.”

An Indelible Legacy for Mike Tyson

Regardless of how his career ends, Mike Tyson has left an indelible mark on the boxing world. His aggressive style, charisma, and ability to generate emotions in the ring made him an iconic figure. Tyson became a legend for his unmatched knockout power and his ability to capture the public’s attention both inside and outside the ring.

While his retirement might sadden many fans, it’s important to recognize that he has had an extraordinary career and has left a legacy that will last for generations. Tyson’s impact on boxing will never be forgotten, and his place in the sport’s history is secure.