Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has a meticulously planned future in the super middleweight division. After finalizing his agreement with Arab Sheikh Turki Al-Alshikh, Canelo has mapped out his next steps, including two high-profile fights in 2025 against William Scull in May and Terence Crawford in September. But the story doesn’t end there—2026 will bring an unexpected matchup against a contender who wasn’t on anyone’s radar.

The deal between Turki and Canelo includes four fights, all set to take place in Saudi Arabia. With three bouts already organized and planned, Canelo, for the first time in his career, has a clear path to maintaining and extending his reign at 168 pounds. This strategic planning ensures that the Mexican star remains at the center of the boxing world’s attention for years to come.

The fourth bout in his contract with Al-Alshikh has fans buzzing with excitement, as it could potentially feature a star like David Benavidez or Dmitry Bivol. However, no progress had been made in finalizing a deal for any of these dream matchups, leaving the door open to speculation and anticipation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent in 2026?

Canelo’s next opponent in 2026 will be the winner of the upcoming fight between Britain’s Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, scheduled for April 26. “Whoever is the winner, we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo,” Al-Alshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, told Sky Sports. While many boxing analysts consider Eubank Jr. the favorite, the winner, regardless of who it is, will earn the chance to challenge Canelo in 2026.

Chris Eubank Jr celebrates after beating Liam Smith in a 10th round stoppage during the Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith II Middleweight Title fight at Manchester Arena on September 02, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The impact of Canelo’s planned fights

Canelo’s carefully curated fight schedule not only solidifies his dominance in the super middleweight division but also keeps fans eagerly anticipating each bout. By facing a mix of established stars and rising contenders, Canelo is ensuring his legacy remains untouchable. Whether it’s the technical challenge of Crawford or the unexpected clash with Eubank Jr. or Benn, each fight adds a new chapter to his storied career.

Advertisement

see also Oscar De La Hoya drops unexpected prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo’s schedule is packed with high-stakes matchups: in May 2025, he will face William Scull; in September 2025, he takes on Terence Crawford; and in 2026, he will meet the winner of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight.