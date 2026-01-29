NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger shares firm reason for opting out of WBC participation

Cody Bellinger stands out as the marquee signing by the New York Yankees in this year’s free agency market. His future was shrouded in speculation for over two months, leaving many to wonder about his eventual destination. Ultimately, Bellinger reached a deal with the Yankees to don the pinstripes next season.

This year, Major League Baseball grapples with the World Baseball Classic, a prestigious tournament that unites the top baseball teams from around the globe. Like many teams, the Yankees will experience absences during spring training camps due to player participation in the WBC.

On this front, Bellinger is one of the few players who chose to remain with the Yankees during the tournament. He provided clear reasoning for opting out of the WBC this year, stating, “I’m focused firmly on the Yankees and expect to arrive at spring training fully prepared,” following his recent long-term commitment to the organization.

With Bellinger on board, the Yankees appear to have a dependable asset, poised to make a significant impact next season. The fanbase eagerly anticipates his performance, envisioning a return to the MLB’s pinnacle reminiscent of the franchise’s storied past.

Cody Bellinger reacts after a double against the Red Sox.

Yankees players committed to the World Baseball Classic

Meanwhile, the Yankees are preparing for the absence of six players who have opted to represent their countries in the World Baseball Classic, including Aaron Judge. Judge received an encouraging message from teammate Bellinger as they look towards the upcoming season.

Here are the Yankees players participating in the WBC this year:

USA: Aaron Judge, David Bednar

Great Britain: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Puerto Rico: Marcus Stroman, Fernando Cruz, Elmer Rodriguez Cruz

Additionally, there is speculation about Austin Wells potentially joining the Dominican Republic team for the tournament, while Gerrit Cole will miss this year’s WBC as he continues his recovery from last year’s injury.

