Anthony Joshua’s promoter offers update on potential Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua’s name has been circulating again in boxing headlines, this time linked to a potential bout with Jake Paul. The former two-time heavyweight champion remains one of the sport’s biggest draws, while Paul continues to make waves as a crossover star with a growing fight resume.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s long-time promoter, addressed the speculation this week. Hearn has managed Joshua since his professional debut in 2013 and now oversees negotiations that could net Joshua tens of millions for a high-profile fight. Rumors emerged suggesting an eight-round showdown in Miami this December, but Hearn says the situation is far from finalized.

“The gun was jumped a little bit and fired early,” Hearn told talkSPORT. He emphasized that discussions are ongoing and clarified that a deal is not yet done. “There have been conversations. We’re considering it and, at the moment, there is work to be done. But, could it happen? Yes, it could.”

Is a Joshua vs. Paul fight realistic?

Hearn addressed the unusual nature of the matchup. “Should Jake Paul be fighting Anthony Joshua? No. Is he [Paul] mad to do it? Yes. Is there tens and tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars for Anthony Joshua to have an 8-round run out against Jake Paul? Yes.” His comments underline both the financial allure and the unconventional nature of the potential fight.

Anthony Joshua looks on prior to the Heavyweight fight vs Jermaine Franklin on April 01, 2023. James Chance/Getty Images

Jake Paul, despite his limited experience compared to Joshua, has long expressed confidence in his ability to compete. “I want to fight Anthony Joshua, because I know I will (expletive) beat Anthony Joshua’s (expletive),” Paul said in March. “He doesn’t have a chin, and he’s got no skill, and he’s stiff. I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, but I want to fight you.”

While talks continue, no official contract has been signed, and both camps are still navigating terms and logistics. Boxing fans will be watching closely to see if this crossover clash, one of the most talked-about potential bouts in recent years, comes to fruition.

