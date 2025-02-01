Canelo Alvarez has built an immense fortune for himself and future generations. As a result, he is no longer solely driven by massive paydays, a claim that an undefeated world champion has now reinforced.

Throughout his career, Canelo Alvarez has been highly selective when choosing his opponents. Critics argue that he has avoided top-tier fighters to maintain an easier path to success, while his supporters insist that his multiple titles across various weight classes prove his greatness.

Now, Alvarez is facing fresh criticism over his potential next fight. With David Benavidez available as a challenger, reports suggest he has instead chosen Terence Crawford as his next opponent—an alleged decision that has further fueled backlash from his detractors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Benavidez claims Canelo Alvarez rejected a $70 million offer to face him

Many boxing analysts consider Canelo Alvarez one of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen. The Mexican superstar has conquered multiple weight classes, securing achievements that even some boxing legends couldn’t match.

see also Canelo vs Crawford: Bob Arum surprises fans with shift in opinion on potential megafight

However, his choice of opponents has often sparked controversy. On several occasions, Alvarez has been stripped of his belts for refusing to fight mandatory challengers, a pattern that has significantly impacted his reputation.

Advertisement

Once again, Canelo is under heavy scrutiny for avoiding a particular opponent. David Benavidez has been calling for a fight against Alvarez for years, yet the undisputed champion has continually declined.

Advertisement

Benavidez, who boasts an undefeated 29-0 record, currently holds the WBC Interim World Light Heavyweight title. Though he fights at a slightly higher weight class, the American has expressed willingness to cut down to super middleweight to face Alvarez.

Advertisement

Boxer David Benavidez stands in the ring during a workout as his wife Karina Silva (R) looks on at Pound 4 Pound Gym on January 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez is scheduled to meet WBA light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr. in a bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 01.

Despite this, it appears Canelo is the one unwilling to make the fight happen. Benavidez recently revealed that a $70 million offer was made to Alvarez to secure the bout—but the Mexican superstar turned it down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I knew one day people were gonna ask for that fight and I feel like it’s amazing how much attention this fight is getting, and I think even winning more right now the more he’s putting it off,” Benavidez said to ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT.

“They offered him $70 million to fight me that’s before pay-per-view, you guys can call Al Haymon and ask him that, imagine after pay-per-view,” he added.

Advertisement

Will Canelo Alvarez ever fight David Benavidez?

Rumors suggest that Canelo Alvarez has chosen Terence Crawford as his next opponent. The American, currently leading the super welterweight division, is reportedly open to moving up in weight to challenge the Mexican champion.

Advertisement

see also David Benavidez’s bold plan to lure Canelo Alvarez into the ring

As for Benavidez, he seems to be at the bottom of Canelo’s priority list. Reports indicate that Alvarez would prefer a rematch against Dmitry Bivol or Edgar Berlanga before considering a showdown with Benavidez.

Advertisement