The boxing world eagerly awaits a showdown between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. Now, the American boxer has devised a strategic plan to compel the Mexican legend to agree to a bout soon.

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxing legends in history. The Mexican icon has captured numerous titles across multiple divisions, solidifying his legacy. However, he has also faced criticism for allegedly avoiding fights against opponents at their peak performance.

For many fans, Alvarez’s hesitation to face David Benavidez is a prime example of this. But Benavidez has now revealed an ambitious strategy to make the Mexican superstar step into the ring with him.

David Benavidez reveals his strategy to force Canelo Alvarez into a fight

Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as one of the top five boxers in history. His career has been marked by dominance and a string of titles across various weight classes, reinforcing his status as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

Still, Alvarez hasn’t escaped criticism. Detractors argue that he carefully selects his opponents to avoid risks, often steering clear of fighters at their prime. These critics suggest that Canelo’s reluctance to face David Benavidez is a clear example of this cautious approach.

Reports indicate that Alvarez may have already set his sights on Terence Crawford for a multi-fight deal, potentially delaying a match with Benavidez.

Benavidez, however, has no intentions to let this potential fight slip away. With fans clamoring for the clash, the American boxer has unveiled a calculated plan to make the fight happen—regardless of Canelo’s hesitations.

Canelo Alvarez of Mexico arrives for a press conference to preview their September 30 super middleweight undisputed championship fight against Jermell Charlo at Palladium Times Square on August 15, 2023 in New York City.

“The only way I see this fight happening is me winning all the belts at light heavyweight,” Benavidez said on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Will Canelo Alvarez retire before facing David Benavidez?

Rumors of a multi-bout agreement with Terence Crawford raise questions about whether Alvarez will ever face Benavidez. Given that Canelo has expressed a desire to retire by age 37, some speculate he may never risk his legacy by taking on the younger, dangerous Benavidez.

Whether this fight happens or not, fans remain eager to see these two boxing stars collide in what would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated bouts in recent history.

