The boxing world eagerly anticipates the showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, a bout that promises fireworks and high drama. However, opinions on the outcome remain divided. One of boxing’s most influential figures, Eddie Hearn, has weighed in on the fight, making it clear that size will be a decisive factor.

Crawford, a highly skilled fighter with an impressive record, aims to make history by becoming a five-division world champion. His opponent, Canelo Alvarez, is a Mexican boxing icon and the reigning unified WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion. The fight, set for September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, has generated immense excitement, though concerns over the weight disparity between the two fighters have sparked debate over Crawford’s chances.

Hearn, who has worked with Canelo in the past, acknowledges Crawford’s exceptional talent and ability to trouble any opponent. However, he insists that the size difference will be too much for Crawford to overcome.

“Crawford’s not just coming up to 168—he just moved to 154. Before that, he was at 147, then 140, then 135. I just think the size is too much,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo with referee Harvey Dock after Alvarez’s won a title fight by unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga, not pictured, at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The key arguments in Crawford vs. Canelo

The British promoter believes that while Crawford possesses elite skills and high ring IQ, the weight disadvantage will be significant against Canelo, a naturally bigger and stronger fighter.

Hearn referenced Crawford’s bout against Israil Madrimov, a 154-pounder, suggesting that Crawford struggled in that fight. “I think he struggled against Madrimov, who’s a strong 154-pounder, and he’ll really feel it in there against Canelo,” Hearn added.

Despite his doubts about Crawford’s ability to handle the size disparity, Hearn concedes that the American’s movement, intelligence, and overall brilliance could present challenges for Canelo. “His movement and his brilliance and his ring IQ will cause Canelo some serious problems,” he admitted. However, he remains firm that Canelo’s physical advantages will play a crucial role in determining the fight’s outcome.

Who will prevail in Canelo vs. Crawford?

The Canelo vs. Crawford matchup is among the most highly anticipated fights of the year, and insights from experts like Eddie Hearn only add to the excitement. Will Crawford defy the odds and overcome the weight difference? Or will Canelo’s power and size prove too much for the American challenger? The answer awaits in what promises to be one of boxing’s most compelling battles.

