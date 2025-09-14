Jake Paul slams Canelo Alvarez after defeat against Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez suffered the third setback of his career after losing the undisputed super middleweight title to Terence Crawford. To add insult to injury, Jake Paul, a Canelo rival, got into social media to slam the Mexican for his defeat.

“Canelo putting his hand up like he won. Lol, dumba– lying weirdo. Canelo been over rated,” Paul tweeted after the fight. Paul is no stranger to creating controversy online but slamming a fighter with whom he’s been rumored to fight after a defeat is typical behaviour from him.

The comments on his post are not in favor of him, but actually criticizing him heavily for his M.O and career choices. User NordicVol replied to Paul’s tweet, “Dude, STFU. You fight 60yr old men and are preparing to fight a guy that is 65lbs lighter than you. You’re a joke. You say you want to be a serious boxer but you took one serious fight and lost. You’re a b—-.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canelo and Paul have had their back and forths

There were rumors that Paul and Canelo would have a fight back in the day but the Mexican ended up opting for bigger, better fights. In the end, he is a certified Hall of Famer and Paul is just a YouTuber that has only fought one true boxer in his career in a losing effort to Tommy Fury.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

However, if Paul wants something, he usually gets it, hence being rejected by Canelo is not something he is fond of. Now that the Mexican suffered arguably the worst defeat in his career, Paul was obviously going to press his foe. Coincidentally, he didn’t create any controversy towards Crawford.

Advertisement

see also How much will Terence Crawford make for fight vs Canelo Alvarez?

Paul has a megafight scheduled already

Paul will fight one of boxing’s best representatives in Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. This is a fight that has caused great debate within the boxing community. At first, Davis is the way better boxer with absolute superiority in every single area. On the other hand, he is 65 lbs lighter than Paul.

Advertisement

This means Paul should have a huge size advantage that could even translate to power. However, you can’t kill what you can’t see. If Davis finds a way to outpace Paul, it should be a fairly easy win for him.