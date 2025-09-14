Terence Crawford’s four-word reaction to beating Canelo Alvarez

The world of boxing was subjected to an absolute treat last night as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford gave an absolute war inside the squared circle. Bud ended up getting the better of the Mexican to crown himself as the new undisputed super middleweight champion. After the bout, Crawford shared a four-word message to his fans.

On his X profile, Crawford tweeted “For all the nobodies.” Crawford was the underdog before the fight, and even when looking at the paychecks, Canelo was earning 10x more compared to Crawford. Hence, it’s no surprise Crawford felt underappreciated.

Now, the underrated fighter became the king of the boxing world. Crawford not only won, but dominated Canelo, landing shots that not many boxers have been able to land on him.

Crawford had a boxing masterpiece

Canelo is a very good counter-puncher but he is a flat-footed boxer. His movement comes from the hips and head. Crawford was able to exploit this as he used his reach advantage to pop Canelo with his jab and then move out of the pocket. The Mexican is not used to chase people around and he felt out of his comfort zone.

Then, Crawford got into rhythm and started landing big combinations while receiving less punches. At times, even Canelo was surprised at the speed of Crawford.

Crawford is now a household name in boxing

To be the best, you have to beat the best. Crawford was already known inside the boxing world as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers. For the mainstream media, Canelo is still the biggest name in the sport. Now, Crawford enters a whole new era of fame, money and glory.

